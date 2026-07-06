How to Survive the Broligarchy
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You're obsessing over the wrong Peter Thiel conference
Forget Dialog. Bilderberg is where the actual masters of the universe meet. Three guesses who secretly funds it?
Jul 6
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Carole Cadwalladr
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June 2026
Silenced
Facebook's silencing of a whistleblower shines a light on a private justice system and a "post-state" future where tech bros write the rules. Or as we…
Jun 29
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Carole Cadwalladr
1,419
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546
May 2026
Journalists of the world, unite!
You have nothing to lose but the cowardice/apathy of your corporate overlords. Something has to change.
May 5
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Carole Cadwalladr
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March 2026
It's a journocide
Targeting journalists and killing them with impunity isn't just a war crime, it's a warning of what comes next
Mar 29
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Carole Cadwalladr
1,130
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The broligarchy's war on journalism
The capture of US media by Trump allies is accelerating and the UK is the next in line. Plus: the mystery money behind my old newspaper.
Mar 27
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Carole Cadwalladr
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Is this the Broligarchy's first world war?
AI-guided weapons, two out-of-control authoritarians, no legal authority and a toxic mess of masculinity: welcome to the manosphere's first major…
Mar 9
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Carole Cadwalladr
2,240
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February 2026
The US coup: one year on
I re-publish my piece from a year ago. It's not yet over. But it's nearly there...
Feb 15
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Carole Cadwalladr
709
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We all live in Jeffrey Epstein's world
The most disturbing revelation so far
Feb 7
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Carole Cadwalladr
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Fight!
Fuck Bezos. The Washington Post can and must rise again.
Feb 5
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Carole Cadwalladr
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January 2026
Death Squads Execute Second Dissident
Or what the US press would say if this was happening on the streets of a "shithole" country overseas
Jan 25
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Carole Cadwalladr
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The Rupture
Mark Carney nails it. We have to "stop pretending"
Jan 21
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Carole Cadwalladr
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Stop Normalizing Fascism
If not now, then when?
Jan 19
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Carole Cadwalladr
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© 2026 Carole Cadwalladr
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