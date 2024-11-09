How to Survive the Broligarchy: why?

This is a newsletter about understanding what that means in the new Age of tech bro oligarchs - the Broligarchy. And finding new ways of holding it to account.

This is a newsletter written by Carole Cadwalladr, an investigative journalist, formerly of the Guardian & Observer.

In July 2024, I first used this word ‘broligarch’ and coined it as a description of a new class of tech bro oligarchs. Then, when Donald Trump was elected I wrote a column for the Guardian ‘How to Survive the Broligarchy’ that went super viral. It was a summation of what I’ve learned in a decade of trying to hold big tech companies to account, being attacked and harrassed online, sued in the courts…and surviving. They’re skills, I believe, we will all need to face what’s coming next.

Why me?

In 2016, I stumbled on a story about social media, data and ‘fake news’. That led me on a fantastical journalistic journey that turned into the Cambridge Analytica/Facebook scandal and a long-running investigation into Trump, Brexit and Russia. This was a story that was so far above my pay grade, it was unreal. I kept on hoping for a crack team of investigative reporters of the type that you see in the movies to turn up. They never did.

The one big lesson I learned was that investigative journalism = journalism + time. Keeping going is the key. I’m hoping that this newsletter will help in the mission. Help me keep me going. And help me to connect to a network who cares about the same issues that I do.

Why now?

From 2016-2024, I used Twitter as a central tool of my journalism. It helped me in so many ways that I’m not even sure I could have published the work that I did without it. But Elon Musk is now the shadow head of state of a global superpower and whatever that platform is no more. I don’t know what that means but I do know we need other forms of communication and organising. This is a first attempt at finding another way.

Why subscribe?

Because we need to stay in touch. We need communities of action more than ever. I’m hoping this will be one. And I want to build a list of people who care about the issues I’ve spent the last eight years investigation and exposing. Subscribe and the newsletter an any updates will hit your inbox, directly. Or else join the Substack app.

Why pay?

You don’t have to. I want to keep this free for as long as I can. But if you can afford to support, that’s appreciated. Democracy dies behind paywalls.

Join me! Thank you, Carole