How to Survive the Broligarchy

How to Survive the Broligarchy

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Karen Frickenhaus's avatar
Karen Frickenhaus
Jul 6

The network of arms and power brokers inherited by Epstein from Ghislaine’s daddy is being curated and carried forward by Thiel. Thanks to intrepid reporters like Carole Cadwalladr for connecting dots and letting in some sunlight. The reign of death and destruction promoted by these evil masterminds need exposure and mass resistance.

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A Declining Democracy's avatar
A Declining Democracy
Jul 6

Yeah, my eyes went immediately to Stacey Abrams on that list and I verified it was the same Stacey Abrams who, supposedly, is a staunch defender of voting rights and a progressive voice. Now I'm not so sure. Perhaps her presence was more of "if you're not at the table, you're on the menu" intention. Or, like many people in the Democratic party, she has decided prominence in the party is more important than fighting for constituents. Who knows? But it is, indeed, really odd.

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