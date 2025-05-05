How to Survive the Broligarchy

How to Survive the Broligarchy

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Steve B's avatar
Steve B
May 5, 2025Edited

Most UK and US media are now being played with carrot and stick far too easily. News owners are putting journalists and editors in impossible positions at the cost of news integrity. Even worse, they're gifting undeserved, unearned, undue credibility and divisive opportunity to destructive fascists. We have got to find a way to stop this ridiculous self-serving mismanagement from the very top down. There are a lot more of us than there are billionaire broligarch news owners, right?

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Mads Aden's avatar
Mads Aden
May 5, 2025

Global far-right movement - so well-organised, well-funded, hyper-efficient, (probably) AI-powered. Germany on its knees, others (like Romania) falling one after another. Not to mention what happens in the U.S. Still as you say, a huge disconnect. One, normalisation. Two, why are they always fronted by grinning idiots. Three, how can they be efficient and clumsy at the same time. Etc. Something is very off. And very scary.

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