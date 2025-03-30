How to Survive the Broligarchy

How to Survive the Broligarchy

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William Currier's avatar
William Currier
Mar 30, 2025

Glad you surfaced; I read your original piece when you discovered how The Guardian was being sold out to oil interests, and the Turtle. When you published your own investigation about the very questionable transaction, you were essentially summarily fired. Not a surprise, but a high price to pay for integrity. I'm glad to see you're recovered your equilibrium.

BILL CURRIEER

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Hal Brown's avatar
Hal Brown
Mar 30, 2025Edited

Thank you for this. There's no way we can understand how a fascist dictator takes control unless we look at Germany in the late 30's. Those who say it can't happen here need to wake up. It not only is happening, it has happened. Trump has cemented his power. The concrete is just curing. Soon it will be as strong as Hoover Dam.

There have only been a few potholes in Trump's road to absolute control. There have been some court cases he lost, but the worst so far has been Signalgate. It looks like this will just end up as a somewhat larger pothole and his juggernaut will be past it before long. To keep with the Nazi analogy, Turmp's blitzkrieg is well underway. https://halbrown.substack.com

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