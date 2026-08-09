How to Survive the Broligarchy

How to Survive the Broligarchy

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JNifield's avatar
JNifield
10h

While I definitely intended to support your journalism work, the main reason I started a paid subscription was, honestly, to support your ability to pay for a body guard or other security! If you never write publicly more than once a year, I still want to support your safety. It takes a village.

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James Clossick's avatar
James Clossick
10h

Hi Carole.

Thank you for everything you do. You are incredible. I’d like to contribute to The Nerve but would find £6.95 a month difficult. Have you ever considered doing a ‘pay what you can afford’ scheme? I know those who pay the full amount would lose out then, but maybe they’d be ok with it, and some of the better off people might even pay more. Just a thought. Thanks again.

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