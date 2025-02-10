How to Survive the Broligarchy

How to Survive the Broligarchy

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Carole Cadwalladr's avatar
Carole Cadwalladr
Feb 10, 2025

Apols all, I accidentally set the comments to 'paid subscribers' only. All welcome! The cognitive dissonance between listening to the experts and looking at mainstream media feels so extreme right now. I don't know if the pre-pandemic comparison struck a chord with anyone else but it's so visceral to me...

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John Oakley's avatar
John Oakley
Feb 10, 2025

I am at a loss to find a way around this coup because that is what it is. It is the result of our whole western democratic system, fuelled by the obscene amount of money behind it. If we run democracy as we do, without any guard rails, this eventually becomes inevitable.

The Romans, who were the first to run a formal democracy, limited the political power to 100 fixed-term individuals ( or men, as women were excluded). That worked for a while, but then money from the rich rode roughshod over the guardrails. The rich could buy the best politicians.

I used to think that Denmark had the optimum system. They had a number of parties and a number of ministries and the parties had control of one or more parties - but they were limited in the number of ministries a party could manage - but that turned out to be susceptible to the same problem that all democracies suffer from - the people with the most money because money is power and the people with money always have the most power.

And it is always the same. Vast fortunes hold the most power; underneath them are politicians who are the public face of democracy, and underneath them are the electorate/workers/drones who do the work.

And the PBJ ( poor, bloody, journalists ) try to get the drones to see what is going on; the politicians are spread between those that have a social conscience and those who are rich wannabes and the top layer are the rich.

"t'was ever so"

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